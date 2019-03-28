Four militants killed in Kashmir

Security forces on Thursday encircled a group of militants in Handwara’s Langate, just hours after killing three militants in Shopian.

One militant has been killed in the Handwara encounter, police said, adding that the operation was on.

A police official confirmed that a contact was established with the hiding militants at Yaroo village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Security forces have searching the area since Wednesday. “We suspect two militants hiding in a residential house,” the police had said earlier.

The authorities snapped internet services in twin police districts of Handwara and Sopore “as a precautionary measure”.

Earlier in the day, security forces killed three militants in an operation in Shopian’s Keller.

“As the searches were going on in Keller, the search party was fired upon by the militants. In the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” said the police.

All the three slain militants are locals from Pulwama and Shopian. “Their affiliations are being established,” said the police.

The police said it was a clean operation and no collateral damage happened during the encounter. “Three AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter,” said the police.