Four militants killed in encounter at Anantnag

Four militants are believed dead in an ongoing operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday.
The bodies were yet to be retrieved, a police officer said.
A gunfight between militants and security forces erupted in Dar Mohalla of Watergam area of Anantnag district on Sunday morning during a search operation.
The police said there was a specific information about the presence of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in a hideout.
“They fired upon the search party when it zeroed in, triggering an encounter,” the police said.
The police said it was ascertaining the identity of the militants trapped at the encounter site.
