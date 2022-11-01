Four militants killed in anti-militancy operations in Kashmir: J&K Police

Awantipora police and the Army averted a major terror incident successfully, say senior official

Security personnel stand guard near encounter site at Samthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag in South Kashmir on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four militants were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, and a likely “ fidayeen” (suicide) attack in the Valley, the J&K Police said.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat is among the three killed terrorists [in Pulwama’s Awantipora area]. As per source, he, along with a foreign terrorist, was going for ‘ fidayeen’ attack on security forces’ camp. The Awantipora police and the Army averted a major terror incident,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

One AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site at Pulwama’s Awantipora.

Mr. Kumar said Bhat was involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of one Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force and two Railway Protection Force personnel. “It’s a big success for us,” Mr. Kumar said.

The third deceased person, believed to be a local, could not be identified immediately.

The militant killed in another anti-militancy operation in Anantnag’s Bijbehara has been identified as Shakir Ahmad, a resident of Ladermud. “One terrorist has been killed in the Bijbehara encounter. The operation is going on,” the police said, adding, “The killed terrorist was linked with Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Police arrested three militants in Srinagar. “10 kilogrammes bucket Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and two hand grenades were recovered from these militants. The IED is being destroyed in-situ in the Rangreth area by the Bomb Disposal Squad. A case has been registered under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act, and Explosives Act,” the police said.