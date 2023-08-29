ADVERTISEMENT

Four militants arrested in Manipur

August 29, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Imphal

“Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations,” a police statement said.

PTI

“Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them,” police said on August 29.

“During search operations, the police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts,” a police statement said.

“Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations,” it said. “Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches,” the statement said.

“A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations,” it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US