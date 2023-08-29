HamberMenu
Four militants arrested in Manipur

"Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations," a police statement said.

August 29, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Imphal

PTI

“Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them,” police said on August 29.

“During search operations, the police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts,” a police statement said.

“Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations,” it said. “Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts,” it said.

“Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches,” the statement said.

“A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations,” it added.

