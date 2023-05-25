ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of nomadic family dead as tree falls on tent in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

May 25, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Jammu

The incident took place in the Bhalna forest area of Keshwan belt, officials said, adding that high-speed winds and heavy rainfall uprooted the big tree

PTI

Four members of a tribal nomadic family died in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday (May 25) morning when a pine tree fell on their tent, officials said.

The incident took place in the Bhalna forest area of Keshwan belt, they said, adding that high-speed winds and heavy rainfall uprooted the big tree.

"A pine tree fell on a tent pitched by the nomadic family in the forest belt. In this tragic incident, four family members lost their lives early today," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told PTI.

The family was going towards Dachan with its sheep and goats, and had halted in Bhalna forest due to heavy rains, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said four people, including three women, died on the spot.

"A police team immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," Mr. Yadav said, adding that the bodies are being taken to a hospital for legal formalities.

An immediate relief of ₹50,000 was provided to the family from the Red Cross Society, the deputy commissioner said.

The deceased are residents of Gathi-Barwal in Kathua district.

