Four Maoists killed in Bihar encounter

Four Maoists were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Valmikinagar forest area on the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s West Champaran district.
District police officials said the operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) of State police.
The STF team was led by Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Jha.
“Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of SSB and STF in Valmikinagar forest area of Harnatand in Bagaha of West Champaran district...two policemen too were injured in the operation”, said a senior police official at the Patna headquarters.
The injured policemen, he added, have been admitted to a local government hospital for medical assistance.
Arms and ammunition, including three self-loading rifles, have been recovered from the spot of the encounter.
However, a few Maoists are believed to have escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the dense forest area and incessant rain, said local police officials.
One Maoist has been identified, while identities of three others are yet to be ascertained.
Inspector General of SSB, Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar said that the operation was led by SSB Deputy Commandant Narpat Singh. “In the operation, SSB inspector Rituraj got injured with a bullet injury in his wrist...he was taken to the hospital and is out of danger”, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath