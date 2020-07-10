Four Maoists killed in Bihar encounter

Four Maoists were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Valmikinagar forest area on the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

District police officials said the operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) of State police.

The STF team was led by Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Jha.

“Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of SSB and STF in Valmikinagar forest area of Harnatand in Bagaha of West Champaran district...two policemen too were injured in the operation”, said a senior police official at the Patna headquarters.

The injured policemen, he added, have been admitted to a local government hospital for medical assistance.

Arms and ammunition, including three self-loading rifles, have been recovered from the spot of the encounter.

However, a few Maoists are believed to have escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the dense forest area and incessant rain, said local police officials.

One Maoist has been identified, while identities of three others are yet to be ascertained.

Inspector General of SSB, Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar said that the operation was led by SSB Deputy Commandant Narpat Singh. “In the operation, SSB inspector Rituraj got injured with a bullet injury in his wrist...he was taken to the hospital and is out of danger”, he added.