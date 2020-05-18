Four Manipuri women sneak into Myanmar, detained

IMPHAL

18 May 2020 02:09 IST

Four Manipuri women who had sneaked into Myanmar through the international border were picked up on their return and have been detained in quarantine centres, according to official reports.

A 28-year-old woman from Churachandpur district had gone to Myanmar from Moreh on May 15 by crossing the international border, which has been sealed in view of the COVID-19outbreak. She had spent a night at Tamu, a border town in Myanmar. Three other women had also crossed the border some days ago and detained as they returned home.

The police suspect said these women had gone to Myanmar for illegal trade and have registered cases against them.

Advertising

Advertising

The government had closed Gates I and II of the border, which is being guarded by the police and Assam Rifles. Now that the gates have been closed, villagers have requested officials to open police stations along the border to check illegal crossings and the flow of drugs and other contraband goods into Manipur.

The police in Imphal East and Imphal West districts have started rounding up joy-riders and others who venture out in violation of the curfew and the lockdown. The police have been producing the joy- riders before executive magistrates, and an average of ₹1 lakh is being collected in fines daily. Curfew passes were cancelled on Saturday night. New passes will be sent to the mobile phones of the beneficiaries so as to check the misuse of the paper passes.