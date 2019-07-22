Other States

4 lynched for ‘practising witchcraft’ in Jharkhand village

The victims were aged between 60 and 65.

Four persons, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district of Jharkhand on July 21.

The deceased, aged between 60 and 65, were “suspected of practising witchcraft”, the locals alleged.

The incident took place in Nagar Siskari village of Gumla in southwest Jharkhand

Around 2 a.m., more than a dozen people armed with iron rods and sticks reached the residence of the victims.

The four — Chapa Bhagat, Piri Devi, Suta Oraon and Faghni Devi — were soon brought to a central area in the village and beaten for “about an hour” till they died.

Four persons have been taken into custody.

