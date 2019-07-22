4 lynched for ‘practising witchcraft’ in Jharkhand village

Four persons, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district of Jharkhand on July 21.
The deceased, aged between 60 and 65, were “suspected of practising witchcraft”, the locals alleged.
The incident took place in Nagar Siskari village of Gumla in southwest Jharkhand
Around 2 a.m., more than a dozen people armed with iron rods and sticks reached the residence of the victims.
The four — Chapa Bhagat, Piri Devi, Suta Oraon and Faghni Devi — were soon brought to a central area in the village and beaten for “about an hour” till they died.
Four persons have been taken into custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor