Four killed, two dozen migrant workers injured as speeding truck hits Nepal-Goa bus in Barabanki

Double-decker was parked to change punctured tyre when the tragedy occurred

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
September 03, 2022 22:17 IST

Wreckage of a truck after it rammed into a stationary bus, in Barabanki, on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022. At least four people were killed and 14 others injured, according to police. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four persons died and an estimated two dozen people were injured after a speeding truck hit a double-decker bus carrying migrant workers from Nepal to Goa under the Ramanagar Police Station area of Barabanki district on Saturday. The bus had around 60 passengers on board.

“Four people died after a speeding truck rammed into a double-decker bus which was parked to change a punctured tyre in the Ramanagar Police Station area of Barabanki district earlier today at around 3.30 a.m. The bus was going from Nepal to Goa,” Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Barabanki, Poornendu Singh, said.

“Two people who were seriously injured have been refereed to Lucknow Trauma Centre. The bus had around 60 passengers, arrangements being made to send them back to Nepal,” he added.

Many poor Nepalese migrants travel to big Indian States and cities in search of jobs. According to a recent survey conducted by Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, in New Delhi alone roughly 3,00,000 Nepalese work as labourers. India shares an open, visa-free border with Nepal and enjoys deep-rooted civilizational ties with that country.

