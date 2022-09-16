Four killed, three dozen injured in U.P.'s Sitapur road accident

The injured were being treated at the local government hospital, said sources

Staff Reporter LUCKNOW:
September 16, 2022 00:50 IST

Four persons were killed and roughly three dozen suffered injuries when a tractor trolley in which they were travelling collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction while a truck hit the trolley from the rear side, in Uttar Pradesh Sitapur district's Sidhauli police station limits.

Speaking to the local media, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Narendra Pratap Singh said, “The accident took place on National Highway-24 in the Sidhauli police station limits on Wednesday night when more than 40 people were travelling from Shahjahanpur to Barabanki for a ‘mundan’ ceremony.”

The injured were being treated at the local government hospital, he said.

