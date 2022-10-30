Four killed, six injured in Kishtwar landslide

The Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police jointly carried out the rescue operation.

Family members and relatives of a victim, who died after a landslide at Ratle Power Project site on Saturday, perform his last rites, in Kishtwar district on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the landslide that hit an under-construction tunnel of a power project reached four on Sunday, as three more bodies were recovered from the debris. At least six were rescued in injured conditions.

“A total of four bodies were recovered. Six injured were rescued,” Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, said.

Among the dead included a policeman and an engineer. The deceased were identified as Sachin Kumar, Mohammad Yaqoob, Moin Ahmed and Manoj Kumar. The body of Kumar, who is a JCB operator, was the first one to be retrieved from the site.

A landslide hit the Ratle Hydro power project in Drabshalla on Saturday evening during excavation of a tunnel.

