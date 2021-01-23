Four killed in Jharkhand as roof of illegal mine collapses

Four persons were killed and two injured when the roof of an illegal mica mine caved in, in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a senior official said.
Koderma Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap told PTI that six persons were trapped when the roof of the illegal mine caved in on January 21 evening. Two persons were rescued by local villagers. The bodies of four others, including a woman, were recovered from the rubble on January 22.
The illegal mica mine is located in a dense jungle in the district.
Koderma Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waqarib said earlier reports suspected at least six people were feared buried in the collapse.
Avnish Kumar Chaudhary, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Hazaribagh, said help was sought from the police for the arrest of Islam Mian, person accused of running the illegal mine.
He said a campaign will be launched soon, against illegal mining to prevent such incidents.
The SP said, based on the report of forest officials, an FIR was lodged against the accused in the Koderma police station on January 22 and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits.
