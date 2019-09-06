Other States

Four killed in Jagdalpur as walls collapse due to heavy rains

Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File  

more-in

Jagdalpur received extremely heavy rainfall of 288.5 millimetres from 8 p.m. on Thursday till 8 a.m. on Friday.

Four people were killed in three incidents of wall collapses following heavy overnight rains in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, officials said on Friday.

Jagdalpur received extremely heavy rainfall of 288.5 millimetres from 8 p.m. on Thursday till 8 a.m. on Friday, officials at the Meteorological Centre, Raipur said.

“Four persons, including two women, were killed in three incidents of wall collapses late Thursday night. A compensation of ₹4 lakh each was given to their relatives,” an official said.

Chandrika Baghel (45) and her son Vishnu Baghel (15) were killed when a portion of a boundary wall of the official residence of Bastar collector in Bhairamdev area collapsed due to rainfall and fell on their house, a police official said.

“The victims’ house was built adjacent to the boundary wall. The duo was sleeping and got trapped under the debris,” he added.

In another incident, Kedar Thakur (30) was killed after a wall of his house collapsed in Nayapara area.

In the third incident, a woman identified as Sonmati (60) died in Anukuldev area, he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Bastar, Raipur and Durg divisions over the next 24 hours.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
natural disasters
flood
Chhattisgarh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 9:05:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/four-killed-in-jagdalpur-as-walls-collapse-due-to-heavy-rains/article29353823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY