Four killed in explosion at soap making factory in Meerut

October 18, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel and firefighters at the site after the roof of a building, where detergent was being manufactured, collapsed following an explosion, at Lohia Nagar in Meerut on October 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four people were killed and six others injured on Tuesday when a two-storey building housing an alleged illegal soap-making factory in the Lohia Nagar locality in Meerut collapsed after an explosion.

District officials, including the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the spot along with rescue workers, after which debris was removed from the explosion spot. Locals said an explosion occurred in the house due to the making of illegal firecrackers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad was also called to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the deceased and directed officials to provide the best available medical facilities to the injured.

