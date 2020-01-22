Other States

Four killed as truck runs over sleeping vendors in Odisha

Four persons were killed and three critically injured when a truck ran over them at a local fair in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

The victims, all vendors, were sleeping in their makeshift shops when the incident happened. They had come for Dhanu Yatra festival at Paramanapur under Sasan police station. Three persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. They have been identified as Md. Sayat, Md. Tayit, Waqar Aalam and Md. Danish of Sambalpur. The injured persons have been admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research hospital in Burla.

The driver fled the spot after the accident. The truck has been seized by police.

Jan 22, 2020

