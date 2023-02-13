Four killed as gas cylinder explodes at a village in West Bengal

February 13, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Baruipur

Four people were killed and five others injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a village fair in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The incident happened around 10.10 pm on Sunday at Bantra village in Joynagar police station area, around 50 km from Kolkata, they said.

After a preliminary enquiry, police said the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a balloon seller.

The deceased were identified as Sahin Molla (13), Kutubuddin Mistry(35), Abir Gazi (8) and the balloon seller, Muchiram Mondal (35).

The injured were admitted to the Baruipur Hospital, police said.