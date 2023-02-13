HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed as gas cylinder explodes at a village in West Bengal

After a preliminary enquiry, police said the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a balloon seller.

February 13, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Baruipur

PTI

Four people were killed and five others injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a village fair in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The incident happened around 10.10 pm on Sunday at Bantra village in Joynagar police station area, around 50 km from Kolkata, they said.

After a preliminary enquiry, police said the gas cylinder was being used to pump balloons by a balloon seller.

The deceased were identified as Sahin Molla (13), Kutubuddin Mistry(35), Abir Gazi (8) and the balloon seller, Muchiram Mondal (35).

The injured were admitted to the Baruipur Hospital, police said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / disaster and accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.