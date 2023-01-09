ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed as bus hits truck amid dense fog in U.P.'s Unnao

January 09, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Unnao

According to police, with reduced visibility due to fog, the bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

PTI

Four people were killed Monday, January 9, 2023 morning when their bus rammed into a truck in the midst of a dense fog cover in Unnao on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in Auras area of Unnao.

A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the State this morning.

With visibility reduced considerably due to the fog, the bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5.30 am, Mr. Singh said.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

According to Mr. Singh, there were 60 passengers on the bus. Six injured passengers have been hospitalised.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

