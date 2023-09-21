HamberMenu
Four killed, 3 injured as truck rams into roadside eatery in U.P.'s Hapur

The accident occurred in the Dhaulana police station area here on September 20 night.

September 21, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Hapur

PTI

Four people were killed and three injured when a canter truck rammed into a roadside dhaba in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The accident occurred in the Dhaulana police station area here on September 20 night when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the dhaba, located near the Zubeda marriage home on the Dhaulana-Mussoorie road, Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh Bisht said.

Seven people were injured in the incident. Police sent them to a hospital where four were declared dead.

Two of the deceased were identified as Arun (28) and Jitendra (18).

The condition of the three injured people remains critical, the SHO said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma, ASP Rajkumar and Circle Officer Varun Mishra rushed to the spot.

Mr. Mishra said four people were killed in the accident and two of them were identified. The victims might have gone to eat food at the dhaba at the time of the accident.

The driver of the canter truck has been taken into custody, Mr. Mishra said.

