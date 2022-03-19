Four injured in militant attacks in Kashmir

The attacks have come at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

Three security personnel and a non-local labourer were injured as militants carried out three attacks in south Kashmir on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in twin grenade attacks in Shopian and Awantipora. The police said all the three received “minor splinter injuries”.

Militants also shot at and injured a non-local labourer, Mohammad Akram from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, in Pulwama’s Arihal area. The police said he was attacked around 9 p.m. and received gunshot injuries. “The victim has been shifted to a nearby hospital,” an official said.

“Cases have been registered regarding the above terror crime incidents. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on,” the police said.

