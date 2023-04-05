ADVERTISEMENT

Four injured in clash between two groups in Ahmednagar; 10 held

April 05, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Pune

The Ahmednagar police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the incident which took place late Tuesday evening and registered a case under sections for rioting, they said.

PTI

Four people were injured after a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district where the rioters also damaged some vehicles and indulged in stone pelting, police said on Wednesday.

The clash took place near Warulwadi on Ahmednagar-Sambhajinagar road.

"A youth from a group that was passing by a mosque was allegedly beaten up by members of a rival group in Gajraj Nagar area, following which a clash took place between the two sides," Ahmednagar MIDC police station's duty officer said.

"During the clash, a two-wheeler was set on fire while a couple of vehicles including a four-wheeler were damaged," he said.

The clash also resulted in stone pelting, the official said.

Four people were injured in the incident, he said.

Another police official said the clash took place between the two groups over the issue of posting a status on a social media platform.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said a probe was on into the incident and he appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

