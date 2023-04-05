HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four injured in clash between two groups in Ahmednagar; 10 held

The Ahmednagar police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the incident which took place late Tuesday evening and registered a case under sections for rioting, they said.

April 05, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Pune

PTI

Four people were injured after a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district where the rioters also damaged some vehicles and indulged in stone pelting, police said on Wednesday.

The Ahmednagar police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the incident which took place late Tuesday evening and registered a case under sections for rioting, they said.

The clash took place near Warulwadi on Ahmednagar-Sambhajinagar road.

"A youth from a group that was passing by a mosque was allegedly beaten up by members of a rival group in Gajraj Nagar area, following which a clash took place between the two sides," Ahmednagar MIDC police station's duty officer said.

"During the clash, a two-wheeler was set on fire while a couple of vehicles including a four-wheeler were damaged," he said.

The clash also resulted in stone pelting, the official said.

Four people were injured in the incident, he said.

Another police official said the clash took place between the two groups over the issue of posting a status on a social media platform.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said a probe was on into the incident and he appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.