Four held in Pune co-op bank scam

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four persons, including NCP politician Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, for allegedly siphoning off funds from the Shivaji Bhosle Cooperative Bank Limited in Pune. The agency has got their five-day custody.
The other accused are Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, Tanaji Dattu Padwal and Shailesh Bhosale. The four were earlier lodged in the Yervada jail in connection with an FIR registered by the police.
The police case pertained to the discrepancies found by an RBI team during its periodical visit to the head office of the bank on April 26, 2019. As per the RBI directions to the statutory auditor of the bank for verification of cash record, it was noticed that the entry of ₹71.78 crore in cash was kept pending at the bank’s head office in the cash book.
Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, a director of the bank, had allegedly misused his position and conspired with others to siphon off the amount from the bank and its branches, for personal gain. He along with his associates was earlier arrested by the Crime Branch, Pune.
According to the ED, the deposits were sanctioned as loans to different companies and entities, comparatively more than their repayment capacity. It resulted in most of the loan accounts becoming non-performing assets, causing huge losses to the bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath