Four held in Moradabad for attacking meat trader

LUCKNOW

25 May 2021 02:03 IST

Four persons were arrested in Moradabad for allegedly thrashing a Muslim meat seller, police said on Monday.

A video of the assault, in which the trader was seen being thrashed by a group of men allegedly led by a self-styled cow vigilante with a lathi on Sunday, was widely shared on social media.

Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said a case was lodged under serious clauses against 5-6 accused.

The police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining two accused.