Four held for sharing defence secrets

The Odisha police on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of sharing sensitive information about India’s premier missile testing centre at the Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore district.

“We have got intelligence that some some persons are communicating classified defence secrets to foreign agents, appearing to be Pakistani agents, being contacted from various ISD phone numbers and they were getting monetary benefits from them,” the police said.

Four persons were charged under Section 120-B/121-A/34 of the IPC read with Section 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secret Act.

“They were causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of our nation and further interrogation is going on to unearth more evidences,” the police said.

According to the Balasore police, teams were formed and during the raids several incriminating materials were recovered.

Himanshu Lal (Inspector General of Police for Eastern Range), said, “The accused were also seduced by women through social media platforms.”

According to sources, more persons might be involved.


