Four held for 'conspiring to kill' Uttarakhand Minister Saurabh Bahuguna

Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna. File

Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna. File | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@sbahugunauk

“The Uttarakhand Police has arrested four people for allegedly ‘conspiring to kill’ State Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and stepped up security at his residence,” officials said on October 11.

“Those arrested include Hira Singh, the main accused who allegedly hatched the plan while in jail to kill the Minister holding him responsible for him being imprisoned and putting an end to his illegal mining activity,” the officials said.

Saurabh, son of former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, is among the youngest members of the Pushkar Singh Dhami Cabinet.

“Hira Singh is accused of plotting an attack on the Minister along with Satnam Singh alias Satta, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu,” the officials said.

Circle Officer Om Prakash Sharma said the four were arrested on Monday from Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bahuguna's representative and BJP leader Umashankar Dubey.

They were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody. Circle Officer Sharma said Hira Singh paid ₹5.70 lakh to Satnam Singh alias Satta for hiring a shooter, Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, through Harbhajan after getting released on bail.

As much as ₹2.70 lakh have been recovered from Guddu and Hira Singh's car which has been impounded. Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with DGP Ashok Kumar to assess the situation.

Security around the Minister's residence in Dehradun has been stepped up with a metal detector installed at the entrance and police personnel deployed in plainclothes.


