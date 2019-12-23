Other States

Four held for beating youth to death in Odisha

Accused believed deceased indulged in sorcery; probe on to find others: police

A group of people allegedly beat a tribal youth to death at a village meeting accusing him of indulging in sorcery. The incident took place at Intaguda village under the Kalimela police station limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday night.

According to Kalimela police sources, four persons were arrested in this connection on Sunday. Investigation is on to find out other persons involved in the case. The deceased was identified as Irma Kartami (25). The accused alleged that the deceased had used black magic to cause the death of Jaga Madhi (23) at Intaguda on Saturday.

Around noon on Saturday, Jaga Madhi had died due to some unidentified ailment. His family members as well as other tribals of the area alleged that Kartami had caused the death due to sorcery. A meeting, attended by inhabitants of Intaguda and adjoining village Gumkaguda, was called at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday to discuss the issue. The deceased was also called to the meeting.

Around 8 p.m., the villagers attacked Kartami with lathis and he died on the spot. Based on the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, the police arrested Erma Madhi, Jaga Kartami of Intaguda and Sama Madhi and Padia Beti of Gumkaguda.

According to locals, a casual statement made by the deceased had raised suspicion against him. On December 20 night, the deceased had reportedly called Jaga Madhi to accompany him. When Jaga refused, Irma allegedly said that he [Jaga Madhi] would die the next day. When Jaga Madhi died, villagers suspected Irma Kartami’s involvement.

