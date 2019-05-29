Four Goa MLAs sworn in

Four newly elected legislators were sworn in on Tuesday by acting speaker Michael Lobo at a brief ceremony at the State Secretariat

The MLAs Atanasio Monserrate (Congress) and Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Joshua D'Souza (BJP) were elected from Panaji, Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa.

With their induction the Assembly is back to its full strength of 40 MLAs.

The ruling BJP now has 17 MLAs with the support of three MLAs from Goa Forward Party, three Independent MLAs, and one MLA from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The Opposition has 15 Congress MLAs and one from NCP.