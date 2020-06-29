Four drown, 4 lakh people more displaced in Assam floods

Four people drowned on Monday and more than 13 lakh people displaced as the flood situation in Assam worsened, affecting 25 of the 33 districts.

Officials said two people were washed away in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district while one each was killed in western Assam’s Barpeta and Goalpara districts. Altogether, 47 people have died in flood (24) and landslips since May 22 though the water level had subsided in between.

“Heavy rainfall added more than 4 lakh people to Sunday’s tally of displaced people with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies rescuing 10,207 people. So far, 2,404 villages and urban localities have been affected and crop on 83,168.08 hectares has been affected,” the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to official data, the number of flood-affected people till Monday evening was 13.17 lakh.

Number of relief camps increases to 273

“The number of relief camps has been increased to 273 in view of the situation. As of now, 27,452 people have taken shelter in 21 relief camps across 12 of the worst-affected districts,” it said.

District officials were trying their best to provide adequate food, including baby food, medicines and bleaching powder besides masks and sanitizers keeping the possibility of the COVID-19 spread in mind.

Barpeta was the worst-hit district with 3.05 lakh people affected followed by South Salmara (1.95 lakh), Nalbari (1.17 lakh), Morigaon (98,804) and Goalpara (92,646).

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the Brahmaputra and most of its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark. Guwahati is among the most threatened by the Brahmaputra.

Water level ‘manageable’ in Kaziranga

The water level has remained ‘manageable’ in the Kaziranga National Park, but three hog deer were run over by vehicles as they tried to escape the flooded rhino habitat for the safety of the Karbi Anglong hills.

The highway separates the southern edge of the national park from an undulating stretch leading to the hills.

“We have so far lost four animals. While a rhino died of natural causes, three hog deer were hit by vehicles. Of the 223 anti-poaching camps [including an adjoining division], 146 have been inundated and three of these were vacated,” park’s director P. Sivakumar said.

Partial resumption of operations

The water level at Baghjan in Tinsukia district subsided on Monday to a level to allow partial resumption of operations to cap the natural gas well that caught fire almost a fortnight after a blowout on May 27.

“The debris removal activity, one of the most critical components of the capping operation, has been resumed. The repairing of most of the connecting roads damaged by the floods has also been resumed,” an Oil India Limited spokesperson said.

The blockade of the exploration major’s operations in non-flooded areas continued for more than a month now. Operations on Monday were disrupted at 14 wells, causing a cumulative production loss of 8,832 metric tonnes of crude oil and 11.38 million metric standard cubic metres of natural gas, officials said.