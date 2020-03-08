Other States

Four doused with petrol and set on fire

In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns , said police.

The incident took place on a road right behind Nokha police station in the town where a group of seven or eight persons intercepted the victims travelling in a jeep, pored petrol over the vehicle as well as its occupants and set them afire, said Bikaner Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

The victims somehow managed to get out of the vehicles but collapsed on the road, prompting passerby to raise a hue and cry and rush them to the hospital, he said. Two of the four persons, Shanti Lal and Ajit Singh, received major burn injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 11:25:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/four-doused-with-petrol-and-set-on-fire/article31017254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY