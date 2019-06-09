Four die as boundary wall collapses at vegetable market in Odisha

Four persons were killed when a boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed in a crowded vegetable market at Alasua in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Sunday morning.
The incident took place when the vendors were sitting close to the six-foot high wall made of laterite stone blocks. Some people had also parked their vehicles close to the wall.
The four persons, all vendors, died on the spot while 11 escaped with minor injuries. Five are feared trapped under the debris which is being cleared by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel.
The injured persons were rushed immediately to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital .
“We have received information about the death of four persons due to the collapse of a big boundary wall. A case will be registered in this regard,” said Anupama James, Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police.
