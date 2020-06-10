Other States

Four die after inhaling toxic gas in a well in Chhattisgarh

The four victims were later taken out of the well and rushed to a hospital in nearby Jaijaipur town where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station limits, located around 200km from the State capital Raipur.

According to preliminary information, the farm owner, Hemant Ratre, went inside the under-construction well to clean it and fell unconscious, a local police official said.

As he did not come out, his wife, who was present at the farm, shouted for help following which three other locals rushed there and entered the well to rescue him.

When all the four men did not come out, the woman alerted other villagers who informed the police.

The four victims were later taken out of the well and rushed to a hospital in nearby Jaijaipur town where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

“Prima facie, it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well,” he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, he said.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Ratre (37), Nagendra Madhukar (34), his brother Mahendra Madhukar (31), and Chintamani Banjare (45), he added.

Janjgir-Champa is located around 75km from neighbouring Korba district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 4:45:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/four-die-after-inhaling-toxic-gas-in-a-well-in-chhattisgarh/article31795594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY