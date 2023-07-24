Four die after building collapsed due to rain in Junagadh district

July 24, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Four people died and several others were trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in flood ravaged Junagadh district on Monday, two days after the city was inundated in floods triggered by incessant rainfall in Saurashtra region.

Several people were trapped inside the debris of the building that collapsed after it caved in due to flood waters in Junagadh city.

Earlier on Saturday, two people had swept away in flowing flood waters in the Junagadh while five other casualties were reported from other parts of the State.

Meanwhile, floods have caused extensive damages in Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath districts where agriculture farms are still under knee deep waters amidst flowing rivers and dams.

Several villages are still cut off due to floods in these three coastal districts of Saurashtra region.

So far, the State authorities have focused on shifting people from low lying areas or rescuing people stranded in floods. In the villages, only tractors or JCB machines are used to move people as interior roads are inundated.

“The floods have devastated the farmers in these districts. Their farms are still under water and standing crops have been destroyed,” said Porbandar legislator and former State Congress chief Arjun Modhvadia.

The Opposition party has demanded immediate survey to assess the damage and compensation to the farmers in the region.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil asked the State government to immediately help farmers who have been affected by the ongoing floods in the region.

Over a dozen large dams and reservoirs in Saurashtra region have overflown as the region is under the active monsoon phase.

Major dams like Bhadar in Rajkot and Shetrunji in Bhavnagar have overflown besides around a dozen small and medium dams in Rajkot, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Somnath, Porbandar and Dwarka districts.

As per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Saurashtra region has already received more than 100% of the season’s rainfalls.

The weather department has predicted more showers and rainfall in parts of the state for next two days.