Four dead in spurious liquor tragedy in Bhilwara

JAIPUR

30 January 2021 01:13 IST

4 police, 7 excise officials suspended

Four people, including a woman, died and five others were hospitalised in a critical condition after they consumed spurious liquor in Saran Ka Kheda village of Bhilwara district on Friday.

The victims allegedly consumed the liquor at different times after purchasing it from a kiosk where it was brewed. The area is situated in Bhilwara district’s Mandalgarh tehsil. The people who fell ill were shifted from Mandalgarh to Mahatma Gandhi Government hospital at the district headquarters.

The deceased were identified as Hazari Bairwa, Sardar Bhat and Daleel Singh, and woman Saturi. Those admitted to the hospital also included two women.

Four police officers, including Mandalgarh Circle Officer Vinod Kumar and police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Jat, District Excise Officer Mukesh Devpura and seven other excise officials were placed under suspension over the tragedy.

The State government ordered an inquiry by the Ajmer Divisional Commissioner and sought a report within 15 days.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Those being treated in the hospital will get an assistance of ₹50,000 each.