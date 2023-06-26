HamberMenu
Four dead in lightning incidents as Rajasthan receives first monsoon rains

June 26, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A man looks for cover amid rainfall during the onset of monsoon, in Jaipur on June 26, 2023.

A man looks for cover amid rainfall during the onset of monsoon, in Jaipur on June 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four people were killed and as many others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan as the first monsoon rains were received in some parts of the State, officials said June 26.

The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts, they said.

Monsoon entered parts of the State on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur divisions.

A Meteorological Department spokesman said till Monday morning, 10 cm rainfall was recorded in Kathumar of Alwar and Khamnaur of Rajsamand districts.

Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu recorded 8 cm rainfall, while 7 cm precipitation was recorded in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, Ajitgarh of Sikar, and Kota district‘s Kota and Ramganj Mandi, the spokesperson said.

Alwar's Kotkasim received 6 cm rainfall and Dausa's Baswar 6 cm, while many other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1-5 cm.

Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar city following heavy rainfall on Monday.

Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar city following heavy rainfall on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Dinesh (21) died after being struck by lightning in Pali district on Sunday evening, police said.

In Baran's Patpadi, two cousins — Hariram (46) and Kamal (32) — were killed in lightning strikes, while a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck in Chittorgarh, police said. 

In Badoli Ghata Gram Panchayat of Nimbaheda sub-division, three brothers and their nephew were injured while lightning struck a tree they were sitting under while it was raining.

All the four have been admitted to the district hospital in Nimbaheda, police said. 

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in several districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur in the coming days.

The department has also issued an orange alert (be aware) for some districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk.

