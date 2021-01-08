Four dead after consuming spurious liquor in U.P.

Four policemen have been suspended after incident

At least four people have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Jeetgadi village, Uttar Pradesh.

Four policemen, including a station house officer, in Bulandshahr district were on Friday suspended after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said a search was on for the main accused, identified as Kuldeep, who allegedly sold the liquor. The police had detained people linked to him for questioning, said the officer.

SHO Sikandrabad, an outpost in-charge and two constables were suspended.

“Prima facie, after coming here, we got to know that liquor was being sold for quite some time. The SHO, outpost in-charge and halka constables should have known about it, and they should have taken action,” said Mr. Singh.

The police are investigating where the liquor was manufactured.