HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four days after hooch tragedy hits Motihari, Bihar Prohibition Minister pays a visit

Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar directed the officials accompanying him to intensify searches in the district to nab the people involved in the business of spurious liquor.

April 20, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar addresses a press conference on the Motihari hooch tragedy, in Patna on April 17, 2023.

Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar addresses a press conference on the Motihari hooch tragedy, in Patna on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four days after the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Motihari, which has so far claimed 31 lives, came to light, Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar visited the district.

Mr. Kumar on Wednesday also directed the officials accompanying him to intensify searches in the district to nab the people involved in the business of spurious liquor.

He also asked them to ensure smooth disbursal of the ex-gratia amount to the affected families.

Making a U-turn on paying compensation to the victims of hooch tragedies in dry Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced conditional payment of an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died after drinking spurious liquor since 2016.

The amount will only be given if their family members say in writing to the district magistrate concerned that the death took place after consuming illicit liquor. They will have to disclose the source from where the alcohol was procured, too, the chief minister had said.

The hooch tragedy took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Paharpur villages of Motihari.

Meanwhile, reacting to the BJP's claim that Nitish Kumar bowed to the demand of opposition and announced the ex-gratia, senior JD (U) leader and Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary alleged that the saffron party “manufactures lies”.

“Let me make it very clear that the Mahgathbandhan government has decided to provide conditional financial help to the family members of those who died after consuming spurious liquor. They will have to give an undertaking and they will also have to encourage others to follow prohibition law in the state,” he said.

The prohibition law stands 'undiluted' and strict action will be taken against those who violate it, he added.

On BJP's demand for withdrawal of 3.61 lakh FIRs pertaining to violation of the prohibition law, the finance minister, a close confidante of the chief minister, said, “The matter is pending before different courts in the state. The law will take its own course”.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.