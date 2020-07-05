Other States

Four CPI(Maoist) cadres killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

The encounter was reported to have taken place close to Tumudibandh area, sources said.

Four cadres the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal, State police said on Sunday.

Personnel of the Special Operation Group, a dedicated anti-naxal force, and District Voluntary Force, a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police, had participated in the encounter with Left-wing extremists. The encounter was reported to have taken place close to Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal, sources said.

“We have received information about the death of four CPI (Maoist) cadres. More forces are being sent to the spot to carry out combing operation,” Amitabh Thakur, Inspector General of Police (Operation), told The Hindu over phone.

On Thursday last, security forces busted a Maoist camp near Samarbandh village under Phiringia block in Kandhamal. They had recovered 15 kg of explosives, 28 detonators, tiffin boxes, shoes, bags and Maoist literature. The CPI (Maoist) cadres of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Nayagarh and Boudh division are active in the area.

