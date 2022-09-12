Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt

Alternate transport arrangements have been made for the stranded passengers of Visakhapanam-Kirandul passenger special train

The Hindu Bureau BHUBANESWAR
September 12, 2022 17:39 IST

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

At least four coaches of Visakhapanam-Kirandul passenger special train (08551) derailed between Jeypore and Chatriput stations in Odisha’s Koraput district on September 12.

“The derailment took place after the train left Jeypore station. One sleeper class and three general coaches got derailed. There were no casualties or injuries as the trollies of the train just got derailed on to sleepers,” said an East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson.

The ECoR executive said accident relief trains had been ordered to proceed to the site, while officers were also rushing for immediate restoration operations.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Additional DRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers were monitoring the relief operations, the ECoR said in a statement.

Alternate transport arrangements had been made for stranded passengers. According to railway authorities, it may take several hours to restore normalcy of operations.

