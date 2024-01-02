ADVERTISEMENT

Four civilians gunned down in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

January 02, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - GUWAHATI

This is the first incident not involving tribal people since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Four people died and five others were injured when unidentified gunmen fired indiscriminately in a crowded area of Lilong in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday evening.

Lilong is a town in Imphal Valley dominated by the Meitei Muslims, also called Pangals. This was the first incident of violence not involving tribal communities since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Soon after the killings, the local authorities reimposed curfew in Thoubal and the adjoining Imphal East and Imphal West districts. The relaxation of curfew in two other Imphal Valley districts – Kakching and Bishnupur – was shortened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Morning Digest | Fresh gunfights and curfew reimposed in Manipur; 4G mobile services for 1,117 border outposts in next six years: MHA, and more 

Senior police officials did not take calls but locals said the masked assailants came wearing camouflage clothes and sprayed bullets from sophisticated firearms, killing four people on the spot. The injured were rushed to a district hospital.

Enraged by the firing, locals set fire to some vehicles the assailants had used to come to the area. “The attackers ran away from the spot,” a local said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the incident. “The police are trying to arrest the perpetrators. They will be punished as per the law. I appeal to the people, especially those from Lilong, to maintain calm and help the government hunt down the criminals,” he said in a video message with folded hands.

A police source said the killings were not related to the ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo people. The source further said the killings appear linked to an issue involving narcotics and drugs.

Also read | Manipur ethnic violence | In an armed conflict, the war on women 

A large number of weapons were looted from police armouries after ethnic violence erupted in the State last year. Most of the weapons are still with civilians and have not been recovered by the police.

Eight months of violence in Manipur has left some 200 people dead and 60,000 others displaced so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US