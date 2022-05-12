Four CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh

They reportedly tried to extort money from an IT firm.

The Chandigarh Police has arrested four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an IT firm there to extort money, officials said on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

These four accused officers had allegedly gone to Chandigarh on May 11, 2022, to conduct a "search" even when they are not posted there and had no case or mandate for such an operation, they said. The employees of the firm smelled rat in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police, the officials here said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance towards corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.