Other StatesLohardaga 02 September 2020 05:36 IST
Comments
Four cattle smugglers arrested in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga; 23 bovines rescued
Updated: 02 September 2020 03:11 IST
Four suspected cattle smugglers were arrested in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Tuesday and 23 bovines rescued, police said here.
The animals were being illegally transported in a truck, which was intercepted on the Kudu-Ranchi road here, Superintendent of Police Priyanka Meena said.
Four people, including the driver of the truck, were arrested, the SP said, adding that they were being interrogated.
More In Other States
Read more...