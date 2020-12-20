Four booked under new U.P. law

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested four persons, including three women, on Saturday for allegedly enticing people to convert to Christianity.
The leader of the group, Anmol, is a South Korean woman living in Surajpur under a fictitious name, the police said. The four, including Seema, Sandhya and Umesh Kumar, have been booked under Section 295 (a) of IPC and Section 3/5 (1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020.
“We received a complaint from Anita Sharma, a resident of Surajpur, that this group has been luring her to convert to Christianity for some time. They had been offering the locals money and other temptations to convert. According to Ms. Sharma’s complaint, they went to her house on Saturday and asked the family members to dispense with idols. Ms. Sharma approached the neighbours and they called the police,” said Pradeep Kumar Tiwari, SHO, Surajpur.
He said the three members of the group had converted to Christianity and are Scheduled Caste persons. “It seems Anmol is associated with a missionary group. We are investigating her credentials. The other three hail from Prayagraj and have been living on rent in Greater Noida,” said Mr. Tiwari.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath