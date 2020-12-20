Four booked under new U.P. law

G.B. Nagar police say they were enticing people to convert

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested four persons, including three women, on Saturday for allegedly enticing people to convert to Christianity.

The leader of the group, Anmol, is a South Korean woman living in Surajpur under a fictitious name, the police said. The four, including Seema, Sandhya and Umesh Kumar, have been booked under Section 295 (a) of IPC and Section 3/5 (1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020.

“We received a complaint from Anita Sharma, a resident of Surajpur, that this group has been luring her to convert to Christianity for some time. They had been offering the locals money and other temptations to convert. According to Ms. Sharma’s complaint, they went to her house on Saturday and asked the family members to dispense with idols. Ms. Sharma approached the neighbours and they called the police,” said Pradeep Kumar Tiwari, SHO, Surajpur.

He said the three members of the group had converted to Christianity and are Scheduled Caste persons. “It seems Anmol is associated with a missionary group. We are investigating her credentials. The other three hail from Prayagraj and have been living on rent in Greater Noida,” said Mr. Tiwari.