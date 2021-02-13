Four booked for Ayodhya temple fund collection fraud

Police in Bulandshahr and Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh have lodged FIRs against persons accused of trying to dupe people in the name of collecting funds for the Ram mandir in Ayodhya through fraudulent receipts and slips.
In Kanpur’s Barra police station, a case was lodged under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC against two persons on the complaint of a local co-convener of the Bajrang Dal. The accused, Chunnu Prakash Tripathi and Ashok Rajput, were allegedly collecting funds for the construction of the Ram mandir through fake receipts, said Superintendent of Police, Kanpur (South), Deepak Bhuker.
“Investigation is on and we will take further legal action,” Mr. Bhuker said.
In Bulandshahr, a similar case emerged in which two persons were arrested for getting receipts printed in the name of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with building the temple in Ayodhya.
However, before the accused could dupe people and collect funds from them, they were nabbed as their plan was revealed in the initial stage, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh.
The person to whom they went to bind the receipts got suspicious and informed the police, said the SSP. The arrested were identified as Deepak Thakur and Rahul, while attempts are on to nab Ikhlaq Khan, the printing press owner, said Mr. Singh.
