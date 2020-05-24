Four associates of LeT militants arrested in J&K

Security forces on Sunday arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
“Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates including top terror associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir, he said.
The spokesperson said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.