Four arrested in Vidisha school vandalism case

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested four persons of a Right-wing outfit and lodged cases against over 50 people for vandalising a missionary school in Vidisha district on Monday, even as they began investigation into allegations of religious conversion of eight students at the institution in October.

Those arrested for the vandalism at the St. Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, some 105 km from Bhopal, were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, said S. Desai, station in-charge, Kotwali Police Station. “Investigations into allegations of religious conversion are underway,” he told The Hindu.

The school administration, however, has denied the allegations. “A video of Catholic students being taught religious rituals was circulated on social media as a conversion ceremony,” said Brother Antony, the school’s principal.

On Monday, members of an as yet unidentified Right-wing outfit had entered the school premises while classes were on and created a ruckus over the alleged conversions. The rapid deployment of police personnel defused the situation.

Three Ganjbasoda-based organisations — Shree Maharana Rajput Samiti, Ahirwar Samaj and Kayasth Samaj — later submitted a memorandum to district officials seeking action against the alleged conversions within a week. The protesters dispersed after an assurance from officials.