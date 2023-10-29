HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested amid uproar over murder of a Dalit mason in Meerut

Dalit activist Chandrashekhar Azad demanded the strictest action from the State government

October 29, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Four men have been arrested for the murder of a master mason belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Meerut, the police said on Saturday, a day after the incident resulted in an uproar on social media.

According to an officer, the victim, Indrashekhar Jatav, was allegedly killed and his body hung from a tree on Friday by one of the arrested men, Vijaypal Singh, a local strongman, and his supporters.

“One master mason who was making a house has been murdered by the house owner and three other people over a monetary dispute under the limits of the Parikshitgarh police station. The accused have been arrested and the victim’s family is being provided financial help according to rules,” a statement by the Meerut Police said. Action is being taken under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, it added.

Dalit activist Chandrashekhar Azad demanded strictest action from the State government on social media platform X. “How fearless are the criminals in Uttar Pradesh, that the criminals themselves are calling the police and saying, “he has been killed and hanged, take away the body.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, this dead body of Indrashekhar Jatav is not hanging, this is the law and order situation in the state under your rule, which is hanging. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is holding Dalit conferences in U.P., should also tell in its conference that in their government, Dalits are beaten to death, hanged on trees when they ask for their money,” Mr. Azad, president of Azad Samaj Party (ASP) posted on X.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Meerut / police / crime / murder / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.