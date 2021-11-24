Four Army officers test positive for COVID-19

Four fully-vaccinated Army officers, two of them participating in a course of the Indian Institute of Management, tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, an official said on Tuesday.

“Four Army officers have tested positive for the virus in the last three days in Indore. They had received both doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. They have no symptoms and their condition is fine,” said Dr. Amit Malakar, nodal officer, COVID-19, Indore.

He said two of the infected officers are residents of the Army Cantonment located in nearby Mhow town and the two others are enrolled for the IIM Indore’s Certificate Course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO).

Meanwhile, the IIM administration has decided to stop the offline classes and will conduct them virtually.

“As a precautionary measure, we have decided to conduct online classes for a batch of 60 participants of the CCBMDO course after some of them tested positive,” IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said.

‘Not staying at IIM’

He, however, said that the participants in the current batch were not staying at the IIM campus. A separate classroom was arranged on the campus for them, he added.

In another development, a 69-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in Indore on Saturday, Dr. Malakar said, adding that she died at Mhow’s Military Hospital.