Foundation stone of AMU building laid

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday unveiled the foundation stone of the building of the archaeology section in Zakir Bagh on the campus.

He also unveiled an inscription of Balban’s Koil Minar from 1245 AD at the Musa Dakri Museum while inaugurating an exhibition on ‘Tracing a Mughal Highway: Structures, Water Works and Inscriptions along the Lahore — Allahabad Route’.

Later, presiding over the inaugural function of the two-day symposium on ‘Medieval Archaeology in India’, the V-C said that AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a historian and archaeologist who could write with verve on the historical monuments of Delhi.

Sir Syed’s contribution

“Sir Syed with his famous work ‘Asar-us-Sanadid’ heralded the tradition of Indian archaeology. He collected rare artefacts, ancient idols, and sculptures, and preserved them at a time when museums did not exist,” said Prof. Mansoor.

He pointed out that the Department of History has a big role to play in AMU’s centenary celebrations.

“Research scholars can be encouraged to write Ph.D thesis on the history of Aligarh and its adjoining areas,” he said, adding that he recently read Dr. Jamal Siddiqi’s book throwing light on the possibility of a historical minaret (tower) in the Upper Court area of Aligarh which might have been destroyed during the British rule. “The university will soon have a Dara Shikoh Chair and a Sir Syed Chair,” said Prof. Mansoor.